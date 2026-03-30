Mixing math and mentoring: ‘Math with the Pack’ at Westside School

(WSB photos)

Speaking of bowling – that factored into one of the math games and puzzles that were part of the first-ever “Math with the Pack” at Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights.

The Pack is a reference to the “Wolfpacks” program at Westside School involving students in all its grades, Pre-K through 8th, getting together at least monthly in 20 multi-age “packs,” for what the school describes as “fun activities and conversations to build community and belonging.” For “Math with the Pack” afternoon, younger and older buddies – many separated by three grades – paired up for math challenges set up in rooms around the school.

Each student got a passport that was stamped as they completed challenges – many of which incorporated familiar objects like playing cards and dice.

Along with solving the challenge, the students had to be quick studies in learning each one’s rules and goal, so they could complete it in time to get to the next one.

This all didn’t come together on the spur of the moment – Westside tells us “Math with the Pack” had been in the works for a year!

The reward at the end was a slice of pie – originally meant to be in honor of Pi Day on March 14, because the event’s original date was Friday, March 13, but snow truncated that day so “Math with the Pack” – and pie – was delayed to the following week. (One of the challenges, by the way, was Pi Memorization.) The event itself was memorable enough, Westside hopes to make it a community-wide event eventually.

P.S. While visiting Westside, we learned they have some openings for next school year; if potentially interested, go here to find out about the school and see how to visit for a tour.