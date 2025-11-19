West Seattle Tool Library gets ‘ReThink Waste’ grant

(Photo courtesy SPU/WM: Tool Library’s Sean Isom and WM’s Anna Seweryniak)

Every Wednesday, as featured in our Event Calendar and daily highlight lists, the West Seattle Tool Library hosts a Fix-It event, to which you can bring a tool and get help fixing it so you don’t have to toss it. That’s why Seattle Public Utilities and Waste Management just gave the Tool Library a $1,000 “ReThink Waste” grant, one of five small grants just announced for Seattle organizations that have projects/programs “to reduce waste or create new pathways for sustainability.” That’s not all the Tool Library offers; it’s been open for 15 years, as a community resource, on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). And if you want to check out the next Fix-It event, that starts tonight at 5:30 pm!