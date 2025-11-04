WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Search in North Delridge

6:52 PM: Police are searching in North Delridge after a car stolen in a Pioneer Square carjacking was tracked to 26th SW and SW Hudson. The red 2019 Kia Sportage with Arizona plates was reported carjacked near 1st Avenue South and South Washington. It was empty when police found it here – possibly followed by a “white sedan” when headed here – so they’re searching the area, with K9 and possibly a helicopter expected to be part of the search.

7:11 PM: The “other” car is now believed to be a silver Hyundai Sonata, officers told dispatch.