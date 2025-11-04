West Seattle, Washington

04 Tuesday

49℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Search in North Delridge

November 4, 2025 6:52 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

6:52 PM: Police are searching in North Delridge after a car stolen in a Pioneer Square carjacking was tracked to 26th SW and SW Hudson. The red 2019 Kia Sportage with Arizona plates was reported carjacked near 1st Avenue South and South Washington. It was empty when police found it here – possibly followed by a “white sedan” when headed here – so they’re searching the area, with K9 and possibly a helicopter expected to be part of the search.

7:11 PM: The “other” car is now believed to be a silver Hyundai Sonata, officers told dispatch.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Search in North Delridge"

  • Devon November 4, 2025 (6:57 pm)
    Reply

    I was just driving northbound on Delridge and saw a silver sedan make a super sketchy left turn onto northbound Delridge from Alaska and then book it north in the bus lane passing several cars and running an orange light at Genesee. Thought it looked super suspicious so came here as soon as I got to my destination and saw this post.

    • WSB November 4, 2025 (7:02 pm)
      Reply

      Sounds like they may have also found the “white sedan” though I didn’t hear where – (edit) Maybe not, but they’ve gone on to discuss a “silver Hyundai Sonata” with a CA plate as the other car …

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.