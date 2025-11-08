WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prowler on video

Sent by Justin:
This is a spliced collection of the video footage I have of this prowler in our driveway last night around 550 am. We live near the Charlestown water tower. To be clear … he didn’t just prowl, he tried to break into our car and more actively tried to break into our trailer (removed cover and unlatched many latches trying to open the pop top).
Side note: Next chance to bring concerns to local police will likely be the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s upcoming gathering, 7 pm Tuesday, November 18, at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW).
