WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Happiness on 42nd

Feliz Navidad – Happy Christmas – says one of the illuminated decorations at this house on the west side of 42nd SW, north of SW Graham. We noticed the yard’s many holiday characters all lit up earlier this week, before weather like today’s sunshine gave more people a chance to decorate. At this house, both sides of the front yard are filled with happiness:

We’re featuring local lights every night through Christmas – so if you have a display the community should see, and/or when you notice one, please let us know – photos appreciated but not necessary – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!