WEEK AHEAD: December’s first ‘king tides’

(WSB photo: Sandbagged Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza before November ‘king tides’)

The fall/winter high tides known as “king tides” will peak in December and January, and the next round is coming up at the end of this week. Keeping in mind that tides can be increased by certain atmospheric conditions, these are the times and peaks as currently projected by tide charts:

Friday, December 5 – 12.6 feet at 5:49 am

Saturday, December 6 – 12.9 feet at 6:40 am

Sunday, December 7 – 12.9 feet at 7:29 am

Monday, December 8 – 12.7 feet at 8:18 am

All but that last one will be before sunrise. Same for the five highest-tide days in January:

Saturday, January 3 – 12.8 feet at 5:51 am

Sunday, January 4 – 12.9 feet at 6:30 am

Monday, January 5 – 13.0 feet at 7:08 am

Tuesday, January 6 – 12.9 feet at 7:43 am

Wednesday, January 7 – 12.8 feet at 8:17 am

(There are other dates with 12+-foot high tides, but these are the highest in the next two months.) If you need sandbags, the city’s current West Seattle distribution spot is Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle).