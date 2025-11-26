‘The demand on our services continues to grow’: White Center Food Bank hopes your support will too

West Seattle is served by two food banks. Most of the peninsula is in the jurisdiction of the West Seattle Food Bank. But south West Seattle is in the jurisdiction of the White Center Food Bank. And as with WSFB, it’s faced with growing need. “While SNAP/food stamp benefits have been temporarily restored, uncertainty remains and the demand on our services continues to grow. We were stretched thin even before these shifts, and we are actively working to ensure we can continue meeting the evolving needs of our community,” writes WCFB’s Randy Nguyen in the food bank’s “end-of-year appeal,” which we were asked to share. They’re thankful for “incredible support, from hosted food drives to financial donations and volunteer hours, all of which have helped us keep our community fed,” but now is the time to step it up: “This season is a crucial time for nonprofits, and every gift helps us meet the growing needs of families, seniors, and individuals who rely on our services, while ensuring we can keep the community fed into the new year, when donations decline but demand remains steady.” Last year, WCFB distributed more than 1.6 million pounds of food, and this year’s total will be higher. They’re asking you, if you can, to make a tax-deductible gift before year’s end – just go here.