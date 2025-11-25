STOP: 26th SW and SW Genesee now all-way stop after SDOT sign installation

Thanks for the tip and photos! A reader reports that the intersection of 26th SW and SW Genesee is now an all-way stop, after SDOT installed signs on Genesee today:

This comes five-plus years after a community controversy over a different plan to calm traffic at that intersection: In 2020, SDOT announced a sudden plan for “diverters” at this intersection and 26th/Brandon; after neighborhood pushback, they shelved the idea in March 2021, and that’s the last time the word “diverters” appears in our archives. 26th SW is a greenway through the area.