FOLLOWUP: On again, off again, on again, off again – North Delridge diverter decision

(SDOT graphic from last fall)

Last year, after reader tips, we reported on neighbors’ concern about a seemingly sudden SDOT plan to install “diverters’ to restrict 26th SW traffic at two intersections, Genesee and Brandon. While SDOT saw it as a way to lower traffic on the 26th SW Delridge Neighborhood Greenway, neighbors noted that it would create chokepoints at two of the few east-west connections between North Delridge and the rest of the peninsula. After saying the idea was shelved last summer, SDOT revived it last fall; a community meeting ensued in October, with SDOT suggesting options, and a offering a survey online.

Today, half a year later, SDOT has announced a decision, though it’s still not the final word: No diverters … for at least another year and a half or so. The email announcement notes that “a majority of the comments and survey responses want(ed) to maintain the current access at the two intersections and not install the diverters.” Today’s announcement continues:

We also gathered traffic counts along 26th Ave SW and the surrounding streets where we were planning to evaluate several traffic management and street calming options, including the traffic diverters at the intersections with SW Genesee St and SW Brandon St. The data from these counts showed that traffic volumes and speeds were lower since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge in 2020. We have decided to hold off on this work and will begin reevaluating these potential traffic-calming measures again after traffic returns to the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge some time in 2022. In the meantime, the Delridge Neighborhood Greenway will still see upgrades as part of the Delridge RapidRide H Line project. This includes: Building additional speed humps

Refreshing the pavement markings with new paint

Updating directional signs

Upgrades to neighborhood greenway connections from Delridge Way SW on SW Andover St, SW Hudson St, and SW Findlay St, including making signal updates, refreshing the pedestrian crossings, and improving ADA accessibility.

SDOT also cited reduced traffic when dropping the plan the first time last summer, but revived it anyway; The diverters were not part of the original corridor plan.