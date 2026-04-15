TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on west end of westbound West Seattle Bridge, affecting eastbound side too

12:30 PM: One lane is reported blocked by a crash toward the west end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge. It’s described as involving one car, whose driver hit the barrier(s), which are reported to now be in need of repositioning. (We do NOT know where this is in relation to the repeat trouble spot by the Dancing on Logs (etc.) pullout, as the traffic camera there has been broken for years, and the dispatch/crew communication has mentioned both Fauntleroy and Admiral as location points.) No injuries are reported so SFD is canceling, but police and SDOT are responding.

12:34 PM: The scene is apparently near that spot as police have just asked for SDOT’s incident crews to block the left lane “before the blind corner” and have said they’re “just east of Fauntleroy” (though not visible on the 35th/Fauntleroy camera).

12:38 PM: The displaced barriers are affecting the eastbound side too, according to radio communication, so SDOT will be on that side as well until fixed. Meantime, a commenter below confirms the location. (And the radio check of the vehicle’s license also confirms what the commenter’s photo partly shows, that it’s a pickup truck.)

12:56 PM: Just received that photo showing, from the eastbound side, the crash’s location. And here’s the SDOT crew blocking the left lane at the eastbound Fauntleroy/35th entrance while they work on the barriers – which may close the entire eastbound entrance shortly, per radio communication: