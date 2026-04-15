UPDATE: Another westbound West Seattle Bridge crash: This time, police motorcycle officer

(Reader photo)

2:28 PM: Just as the rain returns – a bit icy this time – there’s been another crash toward the west end of the West Seattle Bridge: This time involving a motorcycle officer from the SPD Traffic Unit. He has told dispatch he’s not hurt but SFD is being sent to check him out; other officers are arriving at the scene.

2:31 PM: Reader photo added.

2:39 PM: Same reader (thank you!) just texted this one showing the location more widely:

Officers have just told dispatch that all westbound lanes are blocked, though they’re “working to move everything to the right shoulder” in hopes that won’t last long.

2:50 PM: Tow truck hasn’t arrived yet but police say the westbound lanes are open again.