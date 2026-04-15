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UPDATE: Another westbound West Seattle Bridge crash: This time, police motorcycle officer

April 15, 2026 2:28 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Reader photo)

2:28 PM: Just as the rain returns – a bit icy this time – there’s been another crash toward the west end of the West Seattle Bridge: This time involving a motorcycle officer from the SPD Traffic Unit. He has told dispatch he’s not hurt but SFD is being sent to check him out; other officers are arriving at the scene.

2:31 PM: Reader photo added.

2:39 PM: Same reader (thank you!) just texted this one showing the location more widely:

Officers have just told dispatch that all westbound lanes are blocked, though they’re “working to move everything to the right shoulder” in hopes that won’t last long.

2:50 PM: Tow truck hasn’t arrived yet but police say the westbound lanes are open again.

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3 Replies to "UPDATE: Another westbound West Seattle Bridge crash: This time, police motorcycle officer"

  • Guy April 15, 2026 (2:43 pm)
    Reply

    Should have obeyed the speed limit.

    • WSB April 15, 2026 (2:49 pm)
      Reply

      In this case I think eventually there might be an actual record of what speed at which the officer was traveling …

      • G G April 15, 2026 (3:14 pm)
        Reply

        I was the first car behind when the crash happened. The officer passed in the right lane before the bend at a fairly high speed. I was in the left lane and slowing my speed down before the curve. Luckily I saw a cloud of dust from over the jersey barriers and slowed to a stop with my hazards. 

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