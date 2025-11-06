Reading, laughter, tasting, running, budget-commenting, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! “Work, Game, Craft or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall is the perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: 10:30 am-12:30 pm at campus clock tower (6000 16th SW), serving community members as well as students, Japanese-inspired menu today.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: Got something to say about the city budget for next year, before the City Council finishes shaping its plan? 1 pm starts an all-afternoon/all-evening public hearing, in person and remote; the agenda explains how to participate. (Here’s our recent report on local proposals under consideration for adding to the budget.)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

THRIFTWAY ‘HOLIDAY TASTE’: Sample the offerings of more than 20 vendors, plus the store’s own deli, during this annual tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Thai-U-Up.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Part of tonight’s West Seattle Book Club lineup (see below), too.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: This one’s for walkers! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

BREAKING THE WALL, FOR DISTANCE RUNNERS: Special event at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6:30 pm:

“The Mental Edge: Breaking the Wall for Distance Runners”: Anthony Gitch, CHt, LMT Certified Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist, NeuroRelief Method™ Trainer, Massage Therapist will present at West Seattle Runner. His talk will be around 30 minutes and will include a group hypnosis experience and a way for you to download a recording to use at your convenience. The script is the Strong Unstoppable Run.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: More than a dozen venues in West Seattle and White Center are open for readers to bring in whatever they’re reading and take a seat, starting at 7 pm. This month’s venues – plus word of any food/beverage specials for WSBC – are in our calendar listing.

STUDENT READING NIGHT AT EASY STREET: As previewed here, West Seattle Book Club night includes this special student-only space, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, prizes. 21+.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) – our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJs Kingblind, Smack, Teenage Rampage, 8 pm.

