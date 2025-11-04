Morgan Junction Park ‘skate dot’ $ makes it into next round of city-budget review. Here’s what else did, and did not, make the cut for ‘balancing package’

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The next step in the city budget process is the “balancing package” – a list compiled by the council’s budget chair, this year Ballard Councilmember Dan Strauss, showing which of the councilmembers’ recently proposed budget amendments he’s proposing should go forward. This all has to be in the confines of a balanced budget. The “balancing package” will be presented at a council meeting tomorrow, but details are out today, so we know the potential fate of District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka‘s proposals, which we previewed in multiple reports recently.

We’ve gone through the balancing package toplines (the page numbers referred to below are from the list in this slide deck) – here are the notable Saka amendments that are going forward (but not a sure bet until voted on) – some with downsized dollar amounts – followed by one notable proposal that isn’t:

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK SKATE DOT: The full amount needed to add this back to the park expansion plan, $700,000, is in the balancing package (page 31). This would create the once-promised “all-wheels” area that community advocates have been fighting to save and on which they’ve already spent volunteer time and grant money.

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC MARKET: Saka asked for $3 million; the balancing package has $1 million for this project proposed for a Highland Park site that we now know is at 8850 9th Avenue SW, 18,000 sf in vacant lots that previously held houses, now owned by an entity of African Community Housing and Development, which also runs the Delridge Farmers’ Market … which might benefit from:

FOOD-DESERT FARMERS’ MARKETS: $200,000 in support for these could benefit the Delridge Farmers’ Market, which runs April-October in South Delridge. (page 23)

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB: Saka proposed $2.6 million; the balancing package has $500,000 that could go to the rebuild project

SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT: $250,000 to support small business in North Delridge and Georgetown (page 16). This appears to be the amendment originally proposed as North Delridge light-rail-affected business support, though now light rail isn’t mentioned (and wouldn’t be relevant to Georgetown).

ADMIRAL JUNCTION PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS: Inspired by Stu Hennessey‘s “Walkable Admiral” proposal, Saka requested $200,000 and this is now proposed for $150,000 in design/build funding. (page 26)

RESTORE SCHMITZ PARK: $150,000 is penciled in for a plan to restore the old-growth-forest park (a project spearheaded by Schmitz Park Creek Restore). (page 31)

A CLEANER ALKI: $100,000 is penciled into the Seattle Public Utilities budget for cleanup services by community partners, possibly A Cleaner Alki (whose work stretches far beyond its namesake area). (page 32)

Saka also had proposed a variety of studies and reviews, without specific $ amounts attached (that would come in some later budget if projects resulted). Here’s some of what is in the balancing package:

Two studies under Seattle Parks and Rec (page 30):

-Report on Camp Long rebuild plan and how to prioritize it in Park District’s third funding cycle (which will be planned in early 2028)

-Report on potential turf conversions at four playfields, two in West Seattle – Riverview and Bar-S

Two studies under Office of the Mayor (page 14) of particular interest to Alki:

-Study how to address problematic noise levels

-Policy review regarding unpermitted food/merchandise vending

A study under the Office of Economic Development

-Develop recommendations on how to “better support” small businesses in station-planning areas for the West Seattle and Ballard light-rail projects

Some other Saka amendments made it through, but aren’t West Seattle-specific or -targeted; probably the one of most note is taking $275,000 from city transit-service funding and redirecting it to hire a Chief Transit Safety and Security Officer. (page 26)

MORE INFO ON ALL OF THE ABOVE: The details on each proposed amendment are here, department by department. (We’re going through that to be sure we didn’t miss anything of local note.)

Meantime, here is one previously noted Saka proposal that is not in the “balancing package” (though he could choose to pitch it again – any councilmember can make another try before the budget is finalized later this month):

RESUME WORKING ON SW ROXBURY REPAIRS: 10 years have passed since SDOT had a plan to fix this rutted arterial; Saka’s proposal to earmark $250,000 to resume some design and planning work did NOT make the cut.

Here’s what happens next with the budget:

-Council meeting at 9:30 am Wednesday (November 5), including public comment, for presentation of balancing package (the agenda has info on participating/watching)

-Council public hearing, 1 pm and into the evening, specifically about the budget – the agenda explains how to participate, in person or remotely.

If you have feedback on a specific budget amendment, using its official number is helpful, and you can find that in the agenda documents we’ve linked (going through the slide deck is quicker).