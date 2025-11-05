THURSDAY: High School Reading Night during West Seattle Book Club

Tomorrow night, first Thursday of the month, is West Seattle Book Club night, with venues all over the peninsula opening their doors to readers. We got word of an addition this time – one venue, Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), will be welcoming students:

Educator Amy Vattuone sent word of this, explaining, “We are working with West Seattle Book Club to build regular reading nights for teens that build community and foster a love of reading.” To participate, just bring whatever you want to read – that’s the special sauce of WSBC, readers’ choice – find a place to sit, and read!