READER REPORT: Dumped groceries

Just received from a texter in Admiral:

My BF and I found a bunch of groceries that had been dumped by the corner dumpsters by our apartment this morning. These were not garbage groceries, they looked like maybe they had been stolen from someone’s porch or their car or something.

4 brown paper bags had produce, and two cardboard boxes had nonperishables. In this time with so many having anxiety around food I thought maybe it’s worth saying something. We grabbed the boxes of non perishables with the intention of taking it to a food bank, but if you think it’s worth posting, or if you heard from anyone about a grocery theft, I’d be happy to connect with them.

Some of the produce was completely ruined, but some (looked like apples) were in plastic produce bags and would maybe be salvageable if someone was desperate? The bags and boxes were not marked (no Amazon smile or Safeway or anything just plain brown) so I’m not sure where they came from. I just felt horrible to see it all sitting there clearly dumped when so many are worried about their next meal right now.