Overnight operation about to resume at Westside Neighbors Shelter. Here’s what’s different this year

(WSB photo, October)

West Seattle’s only emergency shelter for unhoused people is about to resume overnight operation, for the first time since shelter operators, police, and neighbors began working together following contentious public discussions about area street disorder. The announcement we received this afternoon explains how operations are changing:

Westside Neighbors Shelter, the cold-weather emergency shelter at the American Legion Hall in West Seattle, will open in the evenings for overnight stays on Saturday, November 22 at 6 pm.

People familiar with Westside Neighbors Shelter will notice some differences compared to how it has operated in the past.

This year, Burien Severe Weather Shelter, operated by Highline United Methodist Church (13015 1st Ave South), will work in cooperation with Westside Neighbors Shelter to provide overnight staffing and security for the 2025-2026 winter season. BSWS has provided overnight shelter with trained staff at HUMC during severe weather events for the past seven winters in Burien.

Unlike larger numbers in past years, only thirty-five individuals will be allowed to sleep inside the Legion Hall each night. This number increases to 45 when “severe weather” criteria is met according to King County Regional Homelessness Association. (Tier 3 severe weather is defined as daily high temperatures predicted at 35°F or below for a single day, daily low temperatures predicted at 30°F or below, and snow/rain accumulation greater than four inches.)

Client registration is required, and begins at 6 pm. Cots are assigned first-come, first-served for 35 beds. After that, a waitlist is kept for people who arrive at the shelter requesting a bed. A returning guest must show up by the time the doors close for the night at 10 pm, or their bed will be given to the next person on the waitlist. Dinner will be available only for those sleeping at the shelter that night.

Another change this season is that Westside Neighbors Shelter recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Southwest Precinct of the Seattle Police Department, giving officers the authority to act on behalf of the owner to enforce trespassing on shelter property without requiring prior approval from shelter leadership. This enables officers to go on property immediately to address harassment. Enforcement follows a clear three-step process: Verbal Warning → Citation → Arrest (if necessary).

SPD has also increased patrol visibility, including parking a patrol car on site at key times (such as after breakfast) to ensure guests leave the property once services conclude. The precinct has also increased their speed to remove offenders and response time to calls both around the shelter and in the surrounding Triangle.

This support is a big step forward and a direct result of community engagement. We appreciate the quick support from the SPD, and anticipate that the community will see a decrease in loitering on the property and in the immediate area.

The Westside Neighbors Shelter is hosted in the American Legion Hall at 3620 SW Alaska Street. To learn more about the shelter, visit westsideneighborsshelter.org