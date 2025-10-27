READER REPORT: Neighbors’ ‘productive meeting’ with Westside Neighbors Shelter operators

Three weeks after two community events (WSB coverage here and here) aired concerns about street disorder near the Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle, a neighbor reports results of a “productive meeting.” Abi CC’d us on their report:

Dear West Seattle Neighbors and Community Partners,

After a productive meeting 10/23 with the Westside Neighbors Shelter (WSNS), we wanted to share an update where shelter board members, owners and operators, myself & my partner came together to review updates from recent community / precinct meetings and plan the next steps for the shelter’s future. Our goal is to ensure the shelter continues its important mission while improving safety, operations, and rebuilding a strong relationship with the community.

Key Updates for the Community:

1. Strengthened Partnership with Seattle Police Department (SPD)

· We’re pleased to share that WSNS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Southwest Precinct, giving SPD officers the authority to act on behalf of the owner to enforce trespassing on shelter property without requiring prior approval from shelter leadership. This enables officers to go on property to address harassment vs prior restrictions.

· Enforcement follows a clear three-step process: → Verbal Warning → Citation → Arrest (if necessary)

· SPD has also increased patrol visibility, including parking a patrol car on site at key times (such as after breakfast) to ensure guests leave the property once services conclude.

· The precinct has also increased their speed to remove offenders and response time to calls both around the shelter and in the surrounding Triangle.

This support is a big step forward and a direct result of community engagement. We appreciate the quick support from the SPD. We anticipate that the community will see a decrease in loitering on the property and in the immediate area.

2. Future Direction and Next Steps

The WSNS Board discussed and aligned to on the following key next steps:

· Development of a Good Neighbor Agreement to formalize safety, communication, and collaboration standards with community stakeholders, including local businesses & neighbor associations. This is a framework designed by the city and implemented by other like organizations in the Seattle area. Our goal here is to also work directly with the Neighbor Council and West Seattle Junction Association in addition to the Precinct.

· Improved community updates and communication to inform on the shelter’s mission, progress against plans, and relevant updates for the community.

· Keith and team are pursuing a partnership / transition in operational management. While the mission is big, current operations are understaffed, and a transition plan is critical for sustainable safe and effective operation.

3. Upcoming Event

The following is a fundraiser for the shelter – as we work to strengthen operations and implement new ways of working, any donation will help accelerate this transformation. See attached for the event flyer.

Boeing Employees Choir Benefit Concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church (3050 California SW)

Friday, November 8, 4 pm

Suggested donation: $15 (all proceeds benefit the shelter)