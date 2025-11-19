Missing someone as the holidays approach? Thursday night’s ‘Hallelujah Lights’ are for you

(WSB photo, December 2024)

Last year, The Mount (WSB sponsor) presented “Hallelujah Lights” for the first time. This year, an encore, but earlier in the season – tomorrow (Thursday) night. If you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar or Holiday Guide, here’s the invitation:

Providence Mount St. Vincent’s Hallelujah Lights is a heartfelt tribute to those we love and remember. It’s the perfect way to welcome the holiday season and celebrate the bonds that unite us.

Enjoy an evening filled with live music by Starry Crowns Trio, soothing melodies, and the sweet taste of cocoa. Whether you come for the music, the memories, or the sense of togetherness, Hallelujah Lights offers something for everyone.

Event Details

 Free to attend

 Date: November 20, 2025

 Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m.

 Location: Providence Mount St. Vincent, by the Singing Tree, SE corner front lawn

We look forward to sharing this magical evening with you!