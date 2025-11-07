Memorial service planned November 15 for Brian Hoppe, 1958-2025

Family and friends will gather November 15 to remember Brian Hoppe, and are sharing this with the community:

Brian Hoppe

April 1, 1958 — September 19, 2025

Brian passed away on September 19, 2025 at the family cabin on Hood Canal. Born in Seattle on April 1, 1958 to Charles and Micheala Hoppe, he was the middle child of three. Recently retired from work as a systems analyst, he loved being out at Hood Canal, which provided lifelong memories with loved ones.

Brian was a loving and charitable person. In his free time, he loved attending live theater productions at the Paramount and Fifth Avenue theaters. He was an avid reader. And he had a love of music, both as a listener and as a keyboardist. He had recently rescued a cat and named her Juanita.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Tibbetts United Methodist Church at 3940 41st Avenue SW, on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 11:00 am. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend. ( YouTube TibbettsUMC )