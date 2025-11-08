HAPPENING NOW: First-ever West Seattle Joiner Jamboree!

That’s just part of the crowd in the upstairs hall at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), where the first-ever West Seattle Joiner Jamboree is the place to be today. We’re here, based at a table on one end of the room (across from the coffee and snacks), and the hall is full of your neighbors, both representatives of more than 50 clubs, organizations, coalitions, etc, (see the list in our calendar listing – many are regularly featured in our calendar and daily event highlights), and people who’ve come to find out more about what’s happening in the community. This is continuing until 3 pm; updates to come! Be sure to get a raffle entry card while you’re here – get five participants to initial it and you’re eligible to enter; they’re doing drawings just before the top of each hour, and you need to be here to win.