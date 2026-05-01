Map Day Eve! See the 2026 map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day starting Saturday morning

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 is one week away from tomorrow, on Saturday, May 9. As usual, we will have the 600+-sale map ready for previews one week in advance – so that means tomorrow, Saturday, May 2. So if you just can’t wait to see who’s having a sale near you, plot your route, or – for sellers – get your number, check here on WSB by 8 am Saturday. When the map – both clickable version and printable sale list – is ready, we’ll announce it in a story here on the WSB main page (barring major breaking news), and we’ll also add it to the WSB site menu, so you’ll find the direct link to the map page there until WSCGSD is over. The map page also will have important updates – added throughout the week – such as links to lists of sales with certain categories of items, sales that will be open extra days, post-publication cancellations, etc.