GIVE THE GIFT OF LIVE: Appointments open for West Seattle blood drive in honor of a brave little girl

If you can donate blood, here’s another chance to do it in West Seattle: Alki Elementary invites community participation in this one-day blood drive in honor of a brave little girl, and available appointments are open now:

Please join us for Pepper’s Pals Blood Drive in honor of Alki’s very own student, Pepper!

Who: Adults 18 and over. 16 and 17 year olds can donate with a permission form. Bring your photo ID.

When: Tuesday, November 18, 11 am-5 pm (37 appointment slots, 1 hour each)

Where: Alki Elementary School Parking Lot, inside the Bloodworks Northwest Bus!

(Schmitz Park Elementary) 5000 SW Spokane St (please park in the neighborhood)

How: Make an appointment here! Appointments are required. If anyone is not sure how to use the link and needs help booking an appointment, they can contact the Bloodworks Northwest DONOR CARE TEAM at 1-800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org

*Please note: Children under the age of 16 are not allowed onsite. Please make sure to schedule an appropriate appointment time.

About Pepper

Our brave daughter Pepper has been through an incredible journey.

In the fall of 2024, Pepper was in Mrs. Kramer’s kindergarten class (her twin brother Ace was in Mrs. Fiedorczyk’s class). Just days after their 6th birthday, Pepper was diagnosed with aplastic anemia – a rare condition where the bone marrow stops making blood cells.

After many months of treatment, countless hospital stays, and hundreds of blood and platelet transfusions, Pepper successfully received her bone marrow transplant and is doing remarkably well!

Blood donors saved Pepper’s life – during those long months waiting for transplant and again when her counts recently crashed. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for donating and paying it forward to patients who need you.

Thank you to everyone who is working together to make this event a success! Pepper’s Pals Blood Drive is a collaboration between Bloodworks NW, Alki PTA, Alki Elementary School, Girl Scout Troop 42174, and Pepper’s amazing family.