UPDATE: Driver crashes into gas station mini-mart on Admiral Way

11:07 PM: Police are at the 41st/Admiral gas station/minimart with a driver who is reported to have crashed her car into it. No, not a crash-grab; they’re investigating the possibility of impairment. No injuries reported. All we have so far is the screengrab above from the 41st/Admiral traffic cam, which has long been in black and white, but we’re on our way for a closer look.

11:27 PM: The car, described over police radio as a red Honda, is not in view, nor is the driver, nor are police, who are in their patrol cars. But our photo above is what the damage looks like, with a water machine knocked over into the east end of the mini-mart storefront.