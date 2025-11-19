Dine-out and trivia benefits, holiday ordering, games, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Manuel Valdes)

Many possibilities on our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

THANKSGIVING ORDERING DEADLINE: Today is the last day to order The Skylark‘s prepared-for-you-to-take-home feast – see the top of our Holiday Guide for details and other deadlines.

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Drop donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE FOOD TRUCK: As previewed here, it’s open to the public, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the campus clock tower, and today culinary students running the truck are serving Polynesian-inspired cuisine. (6000 16th SW)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

FREE ALL-AGES MOVIE: Vote on three options, and enjoy free popcorn, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Monthly fundraiser at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW), this month with part of the proceeds going to Our Lady of Guadalupe School, 4-9 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteers are ready to help K-12 students 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

MONOPOLY NIGHT: Play at Delridge Community Center! Dinner provided, prizes up for grabs. 5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a trio of personalized holiday-tree ornaments. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN, WITH BROOKS DEMOS: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless what pace you run at! Bonus tonight, Brooks shoe demos – try them out for your run!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 6: We have SIX West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: 6:30 and 7:30 pm, two sessions of Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages … at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK BENEFIT @ TALARICO’S TRIVIA: This week and next, bring food and/or money to Talarico’s aforementioned 8:30 pm trivia, to support the West Seattle Food Bank!

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

