PREPARE TO PADDLE! Alki Kayak Tours launching new weekly community paddling events

Ready to get out on the water? Alki Kayak Tours is about to start offering new weekly opportunities for you to do exactly that. Here’s the announcement from AKT proprietor Greg Whittaker:

We are excited to launch new community paddling events at Alki Kayak Tours for the 2026 season. We live surrounded by Puget Sound, the second-largest inland sea in the US. This is the birthplace of modern sea kayaking, where many talented designers have created kayaks for our waterways and given us the tools to safely explore. While all of our neighbors appreciate Puget Sound from the shoreline, we offer a new perspective of West Seattle from the water.

This year we are offering weekly community paddles and classes that will eventually culminate in a Blake Island Overnight Paddle! Yes, we will train you to get you there, and offer classes to help people become comfortable on the water. Experienced paddlers with their own gear are invited to join these weekly events. You only need a waiver on file.

Weekly Community Paddles

Thursday Morning Paddle Club

kayakalki.com/morning-community-paddle

Tuesday Night SUPper Community Paddles

kayakalki.com/supper-community-paddle

We will also continue offering our Intro to Sea Kayaking and Rescue and Recovery classes, and we will add Navigation and Currents courses before the Blake Island trip.

These events are sponsored by Mountain to Sound Outfitters, so if you are getting into paddling, swing by the shop to start gearing up.