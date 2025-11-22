COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until West Seattle Junction’s biggest day of the holiday season

(WSB photo, 2024 Hometown Holidays Night Market)

The biggest day of the holiday season in the West Seattle Junction is now exactly two weeks away – Saturday, December 6, begins with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast (7-11 am) and concludes with the Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting and Night Market (4-8 pm). As we noted last week, the Kiwanis’s pancakes, ham, and coffee/tea/juice breakfast is an incredible deal; you can buy $8 advance tickets online or at the Kiwanis’s booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market tomorrow or next Sunday. No tickets needed for the Hometown holidays celebration, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, as part of a slate of seasonal fun – just show up that night at 42nd SW and SW Alaska. (Lots more is happening that day/night, and before/after that date too, as listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!)