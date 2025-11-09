COUNTDOWN: Half a year until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

This time of year, most of our “countdown” reminders are about holiday events. This afternoon, an exception to that rule: We’re exactly six months from next year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – Saturday, May 9, 2026. It’s always the second Saturday in May, ever since the first year in 2005 (we took it over in 2008), but before each year is out, a few people inquire about the date, so we publish the occasional reminder. If you’re a new arrival, WSCGSD is not one big sale, but rather an occasion for hundreds of sales all over the peninsula (most years including a few to the south in White Center, North Shorewood, and vicinity too), at houses, apartment complexes, schools, businesses, all sorts of venues. We produce a numbered map and sale list, with registration opening at the start of April and lasting 3+ weeks; the map (both printable and clickable versions) is available one week before sale day. Ours wasn’t Seattle’s first Community Garage Sale Day, but it’s become the biggest. So if you’re setting calendar reminders for next year, May 9, 2026 – six months from today – is the next WSCGSD.