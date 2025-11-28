COUNTDOWN: 1 week until 2025 ‘Light Up the Night’ at city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree

(WSB file photo)

That’s the highest-elevation Christmas tree in Seattle, yards away from the highest elevation in the city (520′), outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on the southeast corner of 35th SW and SW Myrtle. One week from tonight, you’re invited to OLG’s annual “Light Up the Night” celebration, where the tree is lit along with the shrubs outside the sanctuary. You can sing Christmas carols with OLG students and guest musicians, and bring nonperishable food to fill the sleigh in the lobby of the Walmesley Center across Myrtle from the tree. Plus: Pizza for sale, kids’ craft tables, story time with Santa, and hot chocolate and cookies.It all starts at 6 pm Friday, December 5.