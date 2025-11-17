17 things to know for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Sorry we’re running later than usual today! Here are our daily event reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off new unwrapped toys for the drive at Highstreet Insurance (5431 California SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-4:30 pm weekdays.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on (another) gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

MEDICARE INFO DROP-IN: Independent broker Patrice Lewis will be at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) 11 am-12:30 pm to answer Medicare-related questions.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: No meeting today – members are volunteering at Westside Neighbors Shelter.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Available for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DJ AT EASY STREET: 6-9 pm, Depeche Mike spins vinyl from five decades of alternative rock (4559 California SW), no cover, all ages, bar open for 21+, kitchen open until 6.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WESTSIDE DANCE WITH DEAN: All-ages dance lessons, no partner necessary, first lesson free! 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and (if it’s seasonal) Holiday Guide, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!