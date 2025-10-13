West Seattle, Washington

What to know for your two-holiday West Seattle Monday.

October 13, 2025 11:40 am
(Alki this morning, photo by James Bratsanos)

Sorry to miss the usually daily event list because of this morning’s breaking news. Things to know this Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day, besides general government closures:

SEATTLE PARKS: Here’s the list of what’s open and what’s closed.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Closed.

PARKING: For Seattle city streets with paid public parking, no charge today

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Holiday.

WSB WEST SEATTLE EVENT CALENDAR: See today’s listings (and beyond) here. One highlight:

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOD DRIVE DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three Mondays when community members can drop off food and clothing for the drive 4-6 pm at the school’s “historic entrance” (3000 California, north side).

  • Jake October 13, 2025 (12:21 pm)
    We should not even mention Columbus. Slave trader and disgusting person. Not to be revered. 

