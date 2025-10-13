What to know for your two-holiday West Seattle Monday.

(Alki this morning, photo by James Bratsanos)
Sorry to miss the usually daily event list because of this morning’s breaking news. Things to know this Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day, besides general government closures:
SEATTLE PARKS: Here’s the list of what’s open and what’s closed.
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Closed.
PARKING: For Seattle city streets with paid public parking, no charge today
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Holiday.
WSB WEST SEATTLE EVENT CALENDAR: See today’s listings (and beyond) here. One highlight:
WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOD DRIVE DROPOFFS: Today is the first of three Mondays when community members can drop off food and clothing for the drive 4-6 pm at the school’s “historic entrance” (3000 California, north side).
