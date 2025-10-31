WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind Advisory alert for Saturday

For the second consecutive weekend, the National Weather Service has our area under a Wind Advisory alert. A Flood Watch was already in place for the entire county; now it looks like Seattle is in for strong wind, too. From the alert:

South winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, expected.

The alert is currently scheduled to be in effect 9 am to 5 pm Saturday, but the time frame can change as meteorologists get a closer look, so get going with your charging and anything else you need to do to be ready.