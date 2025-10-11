WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 notes!

(Recently reopened Salmon Bone Bridge over Longfellow Creek – photo by Manuel Valdes)

Here’s our West Seattle list for your Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), second-to-last workshop in a series that will teach you about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here. Today’s topic: “Spring gardening. Be ready for the growing season.”

FREE FIT4BABY CLASS: Prenatal fitness at FIT4MOM Studio (2707 California SW), 9 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

TOT DISCO: $2 for your little one to dance at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-11:30 pm. Adults free)

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Third-to-last week to shop at this market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more, with a focus on BIPOC farmers/vendors!

MORNING JAZZ AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Theo Mcgaughey Jazz Trio performs.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: On hiatus; no gathering until mid-October

ALKI HISTORY WALK: Last one of the year, 11 am – openings remain as of early this morning. Meet at the Log House Museum. (61st/Stevens)

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

NO KINGS 2.0 PRE-RALLY: One week before the next mass “No Kings” demonstrations, West Seattleites will meet up at Alki Statue of Liberty today and walk around drumming (etc.) to spread the word. (61st SW and Alki SW)

FRESH HOP BEER FEST: Today is the most celebratory day of this three-day festival at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) – noon to 11 pm, more than 40 fresh-hop beers on tap, with tasting tickets and a four-ounce commemorative glass. DJ spins 2-6 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: Three Saturdays a month at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW), open 1 pm-10 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

GRRRIZZLY LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm record-release show for GRRRizzly live in-store (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

COMEDY AND AXE THROWING: That’s what Axe Kickers in Top Hat invites you in for tonight, starting at 7 pm. (10843 1st Ave. S.)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain, third weekend for the current play at the Junction playhouse; ticket link in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7) tonight it’s Picador, Auntie Death, Bandski, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Cray at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!