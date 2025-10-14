WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another trashed car abandoned at athletic complex

(Reader photo)

Thanks for the photo and tips. For the second time in three days, someone has trashed a car and abandoned it at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, apparently attempting to roll it down an embankment. We reported Saturday on a car abandoned on the field; neighbors later said there were actually two, but the first was towed quickly. According to archived police-radio exchanges, officers were dispatched just after 6 am today to check out what was described as an abandoned car with broken windows. We’re checking with SPD to see if it turned out to be stolen. We’re also checking with Seattle Public Schools regarding the gate to the parking lot (and fence-repair plans).