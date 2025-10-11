WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicle, fence damage at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex

Thanks to David for the photo. This scene at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex followed reports in the 4 am hour of an unoccupied car rolling downhill, doors open, near 29th/Cloverdale, and of two drivers doing donuts in the NCSWAC lot, with one reportedly crashing through a fence. We’ve listened to archived police communication related to the incident; officers called in a white Hyundai Elantra that hadn’t been reported as stolen but had months-expired registration. David says reckless driving/vehicle stunts in the NCSWAC parking lot and vicinity “has been an ongoing problem in this neighborhood for years.”