WEEKEND PREVIEW: Where to go and what to do at Sunday’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival – plus, cake contest reminder

October 17, 2025 2:36 pm
Rain or shine, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is happening Sunday, 2-5 pm. There are indoor activities as well as outdoor activities, as always. We have the map and schedule for your planning – but first, a reminder that the festival includes a cake contest, so if you want to enter a cake, drop it off on festival day by noon at The Hall at Fauntleroy (south end of the schoolhouse, 9131 California SW) – more info here. Here’s the map:

And here’s the schedule (PDF version here if you can read that more easily):

It’s all free except food/drink concessions, supported by donations and volunteers.

