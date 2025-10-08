Calling all cake bakers! Fauntleroy Fall Festival contest, Baked classes ahead

Two announcements for West Seattle cake bakers!

(WSB photo, cake-contest entries, 2023)

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL CONTEST: The cake competition – and a fun way for festivalgoers to win a cake – is just a week and a half away! The announcement is from Emer:

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is on Sunday, October 19th at the Fauntleroy YMCA, Church Parking lot and surrounding community spaces, from 2-5 pm.

We will be accepting fall themed cakes by noon that day in the Vashon Room at the Hall.

The cakes will be entered in beginner, intermediate, and advanced categories. Please provide your name and contact details so we can notify you in case of winning.

-Voting will be from 2-3.

-Votes will be tabulated from 3-3:30

-Winners will be announced at 3:30 and from there we will jump into the Cake Trot. Cakes will be given away to Cake Trot winners.

Questions can be directed to fauntleroyfallfestfood@gmail.com