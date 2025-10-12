WEEK AHEAD: Neighborhood meetings for Fauntleroy, Morgan Junction, Alki

If you’re interested in finding out more about what’s happening in your neighborhood, you’re in luck if you live, work, shop, study, play in one of the three West Seattle neighborhoods whose community coalitions meet this week.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, TUESDAY: This is a hybrid monthly FCA board meeting, with community members welcome to attend too, 6 pm Tuesday (October 14) at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online. Agenda highlights are here; you can register for online attendance at fauntleroy.net/meetings.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, WEDNESDAY: This is a hybrid quarterly meeting of MoCA, 7 pm Wednesday (October 15) at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW and SW Juneau) or online. Agenda highlights and the online-attendance link are here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL, THURSDAY: This is an in-person-only monthly meeting of the ACC, 7 pm Thursday (October 16) at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). Agenda highlights are in the newsletter the ACC sent tonight.