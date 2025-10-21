(TO BE) SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Tall ship

(Thanks to City Councilmember Dan Strauss’s newsletter for the image)

That’s the tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl, and while we can’t say whether all those sails will be up, if you have a view of Elliott Bay on Wednesday morning, you might see it sail in for a 9 am arrival at Pier 66 downtown. It’s headed here as part of One Ocean Week, during a year-long voyage across Europe, North America, Central America, and South America (see the map here), promoting ocean sustainability. One Ocean Week, “catalyzing the Blue Economy,” includes a slate of local events, including a waterfront festival this Friday and Saturday; see the schedule here. That includes tours of the tall ship, 2-5 pm Friday, but you have to pre-register – here’s how.