The list for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Friday!

(Fall colors! Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here are Friday notes – what’s happening and NOT happening – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The artworks on display are placed all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

NO STAY ‘N’ PLAY: The free drop-in indoor playtime for little ones is canceled this week

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

FRESH HOP BEER FEST: Second day of 3-day celebration, with 24 fresh-hop beers on tap at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), 3 pm-midnight

WINE & CHEESE: 3-5 pm, enjoy pairings at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK BENEFIT: “Cultivating Community”‘s is the theme for the WCFB’s fundraiser at Sea Mar Community Center (9635 Des Moines Memorial Drive), 6 pm – check here to see if tickets remain.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Hilltop Family Band, T Reckless, Archie Motion, Fair Weather Foes, doors 6, music 7, $10 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

MUSIC AND THROWING: 6:30 pm at Axe Kickers in Top Hat (10843 1st Ave. S.):

Come join us for an incredible night of live music and unlimited axe throwing featuring Seattle’s own Moonlight Remedy, Eric, Thompson, and the undercover Cowboys, and more. Food truck on site, live music, and unlimited axe throwing, all for $20 at the door!!!!

21+.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week no home games for local teams at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Live music with KOBA, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BINGO! 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 21+.

D&D WITH WEST SEATTLE RAINBOW GIRLS: Girls 11-18 are invited to join in the Rainbow Girls‘ D&D campaign tonight at 7 at Alki Masonic Center (40th SW and SW Edmunds).

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Weekend 3, curtain at 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for the ticket link and synopsis. (4711 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Twilight. (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live bands – tonight, Bexley, Fox Medicine – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

