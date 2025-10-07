West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

58℉

ROAD WORK: Crew at Westwood Village’s ‘Starbucks sinkhole’

October 7, 2025 11:43 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

Thanks for texting the photo! A crew is at work today on what the texter dubbed the “Starbucks sinkhole,” a spot in the parking-lot street surface by Westwood Village‘s standalone Starbucks that we recently described as “undulating.”

(Added: Photo sent by Chris Frankovich)

Some preliminary work was apparently done sometime in the past week, because a few days ago it had a small asphalt patch and was a little less, well, undulating. The center also had sinkhole troubles toward its southwest end, near the J.Crew Factory store. The entire area – including the park to the south – is on a historic peat bog, and the public street between the center and park (SW Barton) is slated for peat removal and repaving sometime soon, as announced earlier this year.

Share This

No Replies to "ROAD WORK: Crew at Westwood Village's 'Starbucks sinkhole'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.