ROAD WORK: Crew at Westwood Village’s ‘Starbucks sinkhole’

Thanks for texting the photo! A crew is at work today on what the texter dubbed the “Starbucks sinkhole,” a spot in the parking-lot street surface by Westwood Village‘s standalone Starbucks that we recently described as “undulating.”

(Added: Photo sent by Chris Frankovich)

Some preliminary work was apparently done sometime in the past week, because a few days ago it had a small asphalt patch and was a little less, well, undulating. The center also had sinkhole troubles toward its southwest end, near the J.Crew Factory store. The entire area – including the park to the south – is on a historic peat bog, and the public street between the center and park (SW Barton) is slated for peat removal and repaving sometime soon, as announced earlier this year.