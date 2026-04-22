Deadline tonight for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration!

Saturday, May 9, is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and today (Wednesday, April 22) is the deadline for registering your sale to be on the map. After registration ends at 11 pm tonight, we won’t be able to add any more sales to the map/list (which have just hit 600 sales for the first time in WSCGSD’s history). So if you’re intending to have a sale but haven’t registered yet, please go here now! We’ll announce when the map and sale list are ready, aiming as always for one week before sale day – this year, that means map day is Saturday, May 2. Then get ready to sell (and/or shop) 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9! (Some sales start earlier, some end later, some plan extra days – watch for that in their up-to-20-word descriptions as provided during registration.)