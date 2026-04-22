HPAC gathering, free shredding, dine-out fundraiser, more on our list for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Tuesday photo by Bob Burns, before the rain)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE FUNDRAISER: 10 am-10 pm at Panda Express (Westwood Village or any other location), use WSLL fundraiser info and part of the proceeds go to the organization.

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week, when the weather might be better anyway).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE SHREDDING: As previewed here, today’s the day you can bring up to three boxes of shreddables to Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) and get free shredding, 1-4 pm.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

MYSTERY CLUB DROP-IN: 2:30-3:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 California SW)

ART WITH REC’N THE STREETS: 3-4:30 pm, free art activities at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: If weather permits, here’s what’s on the Metro League schedule today: Two tennis matches, both at 4 pm – at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS teams vs. Nathan Hale, and at Lincoln Park, West Seattle HS teams vs. Seattle Prep. … Also at 4 pm at NCSWAC, West Seattle plays softball against Seattle Prep.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

NO FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), is canceled as WSTL prepares for its Saturday sale, but the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss our city’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE AT WEST SEATTLE EAGLES: 6 pm, all welcome to play, membership not required. (4426 California SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA: Do it at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Your chance to get moving at midweek – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HPAC MEETING: The community coalition for Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview meets at 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) – see our agenda preview here.

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

HUM-IN PROTEST: Protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Take the stage at West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!