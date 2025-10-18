UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after car goes off West Seattle Bridge ramp

10:18 PM: Police and fire are arriving at the scene of what’s reported to be a car that went off the West Seattle Bridge down to East Marginal Way. Four people are reported hurt, three seriously. Updates to come.

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

10:25 PM: They’ve gotten everyone out of the crashed car, which is reported to be a Chevy Cruze that landed upside down. They haven’t said where they believe the car went off the bridge, but this is the address given to the response.

10:30 PM: So far they’re investigating the theory that the car went off the bridge on the offramp to 99. (Of note for those who don’t read this in real time, it’s raining fairly heavily right now.)

10:41 PM: Medics told dispatch all four patients are on the way to Harborview. Two of the four have been described as possibly 17 and 20 years old; the driver has been described as female.

10:50 PM: Added a photo. The ramp to 99 will be closed for the investigation, police just told dispatch.

10:57 PM: Now they’re saying via radio that this is actually the Harbor Island offramp from 99.