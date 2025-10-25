PHOTOS: West Seattle Monster Dash 2025

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

Hundreds of walkers and runners of all ages took to the trails at Lincoln Park this morning, starting off Saturday with the West Seattle Monster Dash. It wasn’t just one dash – there were separate dashes for preschoolers and toddlers, and for older kids.

The grownups, and hardiest young competitors, ran and/or walked 5K through the park. Costumes were encouraged.

Full results are here. The top finisher was 36-year-old Kevin Rovegno:

Second finisher was 52-year-old Tiff Koehn:

No matter the speed, Monster Dash’ers are always spirited:

The day’s big winners were the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, for which the Monster Dash is a fundraiser. (You can donate to them any time here.)