Here’s our list for your Halloween Eve West Seattle Thursday!

(Lincoln Park photo by Arlene Rubin)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight – including Halloween Eve spookiness – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Third of three briefing meetings this week, under way now (9:30 start) with a Human Services and public-safety focus, the agenda has info on how to watch.

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! “Work, Game, Craft or Chat! At The Void ~ Coffee & Connect” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

TODDLER PUMPKINPALOOZA: Free event at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) for little ones, 10 am-noon.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall is a perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Just two more days to see the art on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW); visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: 10:30 am-12:30 pm at campus clock tower (6000 16th SW), serving community members as well as students, Bavarian cuisine today.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Momo Express, with Vietnamese cuisine.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ‘FALL FEST’ OPEN HOUSE: Rather than an open house at a for-sale property, tonight the crew at Berkshire Hathaway Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor) are hosting one at their new West Seattle offices! Visit 5-8 pm. (5415 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

HALLOWEEN EVE BLOCK PARTY: Super Deli Mart (35th SW and SW Barton) plans an outdoor beer garden, kids’ activities, more for an early Halloween celebration, 5-8 pm.

‘NIGHTFALL’: Spooky “charity haunt” open tonight 5:30-9:30 pm (4544 51st Place SW) – see our preview for details.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now leaving from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run – costumes encouraged!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: This one’s for walkers! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm meeting, 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW), reading “Ghostland” this month.

HEEBIE JEEBIES AT EASY STREET: Live tonight at 7 pm for Halloween Eve, The Heebie Jeebies! Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Teddy Ruckspin, 8 pm.

