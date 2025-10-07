HELPING: Scouts from Troop 282 give food bank’s garden a boost

Thanks to James Kinch for sending this report and photo about a Scouting America Troop 282 Eagle Scout’s project:

Troop 282 recently participated in an Eagle Scout project led by Wyatt Sherwood at the Rainier Valley Food Bank. The project aimed to enhance the food bank’s outdoor space while supporting its mission of providing fresh and healthy food to the community. Wyatt organized and led a team of scouts and volunteers to complete two major improvements for the facility.

The first part of the project was building a large planter box that doubles as a bench. This creative design provides a comfortable seating area while also offering space to grow fresh vegetables or flowers. The second part of the project focused on creating an herb garden. This addition will allow the food bank to supply fresh herbs for cooking, giving clients access to more flavorful and nutritious meals.

Overall, Wyatt’s project not only improved the functionality and aesthetics of the food bank’s outdoor space but also created a sustainable resource that will benefit the community for years to come. His leadership and planning made the project a success and demonstrated the core values of Scouting in action.