HALLOWEEN 2025: Got decorations? Share photos!

(2024 photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Now that it’s October, Halloween is just under a month away.Just four weeks and one day until Halloween. We’ve noticed some decorations are already up. So it’s also time for a reminder that we showcase Halloween decorations every year and would love your photo(s)! You don’t have to provide your exact address as long as it’s a vicinity where people who want a firsthand look are likely to find the display (“in the xx block of xxth Street,” for example). It’s also helpful if you indicate whether the display’s more intended for night – lights? – or day (or spooky any time of day). westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to 206-293-6302. P.S. Business displays welcome too – we see every year that some go all-out with the seasonal spirit!