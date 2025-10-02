Got Mariners playoff tickets? West Seattle Water Taxi plans late-night runs Sunday too

(File photo, Water Taxi at West Seattle dock)

With a Mariners playoff game Sunday night, Metro says the West Seattle Water Taxi will follow its Saturday schedule on Sunday too. First pitch for the M’s second American League Division Series game vs. Detroit will be just after 5 pm, so chances are you’ll be able to get a boat home before the last run of the night leaves Pier 50 at 10:45 pm. Metro is of course also pitching the Water Taxi as a great way to get to the weekend’s other three big games – M’s ALDS game 1 and <strong>Sounders FC vs. Portland on Saturday, Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon. Read all about it here. (But don’t forget the likely parking crunch on Saturday! Metro shuttles will be runnind Water Taxi-matching schedules too.)