CONGRATULATIONS! Recognition for South Seattle College support services

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) has received national recognition for its support services. Here’s the announcement:

South Seattle College (SSC) has been selected as a recipient of the inaugural Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) Award for Institutional Effectiveness, recognizing its leadership in scaling TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) practices to serve students across the institution and community.

Supported by ECMC Foundation, the award includes a $10,000 grant and recognizes institutions that have transformed proven TRIO strategies into institution-wide systems that drive measurable student success: mentoring, academic coaching and holistic advising.

The national award honors colleges that have successfully institutionalized TRIO strategies, such as holistic advising, early intervention systems and student-centered support, to improve persistence and completion outcomes.

At South Seattle College, TRIO SSS practices have been expanded through major initiatives such as the Seattle Promise program and the Starfish Early Alert system, allowing thousands of students to benefit from proactive, coordinated support.

“This recognition reflects decades of intentional work to center opportunity and student success,” said Sarah Sabay, director of grants at SSC. “By scaling TRIO-informed practices through programs like Seattle Promise, we are ensuring that every student, especially those from low-income households, has access to the guidance and support needed to succeed.”

South’s model has delivered measurable results, including significantly higher retention rates among TRIO participants compared to their peers and increased engagement through early alert systems and coordinated advising.

Seattle Promise is a college tuition and success program launched by Seattle Colleges, Seattle Public Schools (SPS), and the City of Seattle following passage of the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy in 2018 and its renewal in 2025. The program provides free tuition for SPS graduates for up to two years or 90 credits.

Seattle Promise’s success is driven by a deliberate effort to scale TRIO Student Support Services across all Seattle Public Schools graduates. By expanding these proven supports beyond a small cohort to an entire student population, Seattle Colleges has created a model for delivering student success at scale. At SSC, this approach has contributed to Promise student completion rates increasing from 28 percent to 54 percent.

“South Seattle College represents the future of student success in higher education,” said COE President Kimberly Jones. “Their work demonstrates how institutions can scale proven TRIO strategies to serve entire communities, particularly in urban environments like Seattle.”

“By integrating TRIO practices into large-scale initiatives like Seattle Promise, South Seattle College has expanded impact from hundreds of students to thousands,” said Aaron Brown, executive vice president of COE. “This is a powerful example of how institutional commitment can transform access into lasting success.”

“South’s approach highlights the importance of systems-level thinking,” added Nicole Norfles, COE director of program practice and innovation. “Their use of early alert systems, holistic advising, and cross-sector partnerships shows how TRIO principles can be embedded into the infrastructure of student success.”

Serving one of the most diverse student populations in the Pacific Northwest, South Seattle College plays a critical role in advancing educational and economic opportunity in the region. Its partnerships with Seattle Public Schools, the University of Washington, and community organizations create seamless pathways from high school to college completion and beyond.

To learn more about the Federal TRIO Program, Student Support Services, visit coenet.org