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West Seattle HS runners compete in high-profile Oregon Relays

April 6, 2026 11:43 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

West Seattle High School Track and Field athletes competed in a high-profile meet this past weekend, and WSHS asked us to share this report with you:

West Seattle had a strong showing at the Nike Oregon Relays this past weekend, with athletes Sophie Martinez, Riley Buck, Daisy Pierson, Rees Hansen, Natalie Hampton, Evelyn Satwicz, Layla Eversman, Izzy Waite, Ava Wheatley, Ayla Moore, William Frederick, Kyle Yeung, Cullen Schoeb, Sorin Smith, David Contreras, Carlos Patino, Aidan Murray, and Zach O’Keefe all representing the program at one of the nation’s most prestigious meets.

As a team, West Seattle qualified for an impressive 10 relays, along with two individual events.

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